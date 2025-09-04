Jordan's FM backs Lebanon’s security and sovereignty, warns of Israeli regional ambitions

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed his country’s support for Lebanon’s security, sovereignty, stability, and efforts to strengthen state institutions.



Speaking at the 164th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, Safadi said: “We are facing an Israeli regime with no limits to the brutality of its destructive wars in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and against the stability and future of Syria and Lebanon.”



He accused the Israeli government of seeking to “redraw the map of the region to impose Israeli hegemony over the Arab world,” stressing that such a threat requires a reevaluation of all tools of joint Arab action.



Safadi added: “We work for a just peace, comprehensive security, and lasting stability, to build a future where Palestinians, Israelis, and all peoples of the region live in safety, cooperation, and hope. But Israel continues its illegal measures, expansionist policies, and brutal wars, all aimed at dominating the region.”



He stressed that confronting this threat requires collective Arab action through a comprehensive strategy—political, economic, legal, and defensive—that employs all available tools to safeguard the region’s future and interests.



On Syria, Safadi expressed Jordan’s support for reconstruction efforts that ensure security, stability, sovereignty, and equal rights for all citizens.



He warned against the consequences of Israeli attacks and interventions in Syrian affairs, affirming: “We stand with Syria in confronting all schemes of partition and in ensuring the security of all its people as equal citizens.”



He concluded that Syria’s stability is a strategic necessity for both the Arab world and the international community.