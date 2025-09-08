Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security

Lebanon Economy
08-09-2025 | 09:21
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
0min
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security

Economy Minister Amer Bisat met with a delegation from the World Food Program and State Security as part of follow-up on Iraq’s wheat grant.

The meeting addressed logistical steps to transport the shipments to Beirut, in addition to the necessary administrative and financial arrangements.

This effort comes within the minister’s ongoing work to strengthen food security in Lebanon and ensure that wheat reaches the country as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Economy Minister

Iraq

Wheat

WFP

State Security

