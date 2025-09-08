News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
Lebanon Economy
08-09-2025 | 09:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
Economy Minister Amer Bisat met with a delegation from the World Food Program and State Security as part of follow-up on Iraq’s wheat grant.
The meeting addressed logistical steps to transport the shipments to Beirut, in addition to the necessary administrative and financial arrangements.
This effort comes within the minister’s ongoing work to strengthen food security in Lebanon and ensure that wheat reaches the country as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Economy Minister
Iraq
Wheat
WFP
State Security
Next
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Kuwaiti Interior Minister discusses drug trafficking and security cooperation in Beirut with Minister Hajjar
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Kuwaiti Interior Minister discusses drug trafficking and security cooperation in Beirut with Minister Hajjar
0
Middle East News
03:37
Spain ramps up pressure on Israel with restrictions on sea and air arms shipments
Middle East News
03:37
Spain ramps up pressure on Israel with restrictions on sea and air arms shipments
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-21
Lebanon follows up on safety of its nationals in Iran amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
2025-06-21
Lebanon follows up on safety of its nationals in Iran amid rising tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
Lebanon Economy
10:42
Lebanon launches roadmap for digital transformation in tax administration with IMF support
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-05
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-05
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04
Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
Lebanon News
2025-05-17
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
0
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
0
Lebanon News
10:54
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army
Lebanon News
10:54
Lebanese PM says stability a regional necessity, urges support for army
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
2
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
Lebanon News
13:57
No civil war, no external interference: Lebanese Forces leader calls for Hezbollah disarmament
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
4
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
6
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
7
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
8
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More