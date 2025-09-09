Lebanese President condemns Israeli strike on Qatar

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday condemned an Israeli strike on Qatar that targeted residential buildings housing members of Hamas’ political bureau, describing it as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a fellow Arab state.



Aoun said the attack is part of “a series of Israeli aggressions” that demonstrate Israel’s determination to undermine efforts to achieve peace and stability across the region.



He stressed that the assault once again highlighted Israel’s disregard for civilian lives, noting that “the Qatari people have now endured the same suffering long experienced by others across the region.”



Reaffirming Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar’s Emir, government, and people, Aoun said Lebanon stands with Doha in condemning the attack.



He urged the international community to put an end to Israel’s ongoing actions, which he said continue to violate international laws and agreements and obstruct Qatar’s diplomatic efforts to secure peace and ease the suffering of the Palestinian people.