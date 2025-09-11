Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

11-09-2025 | 07:29
Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences
Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for his role in preparing two international conferences, one to support the Lebanese army and another to assist in reconstruction.

Aoun conveyed his appreciation to French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian during a meeting at the presidential palace in Beirut, which was also attended by French Ambassador Hervé Magro. He said Lebanon is moving ahead with economic and financial reforms not only to meet international demands but also out of a firm domestic conviction that such reforms are essential for economic recovery.

The president told Le Drian that the government plans to complete and submit a financial gap bill to parliament by the end of September, following the approval of laws on banking secrecy, banking sector restructuring, and other measures.

Aoun also said the army continues to implement a security plan, beginning in areas south of the Litani River, to remove armed presence from both Lebanese and Palestinian groups. However, he noted that Israel’s ongoing occupation of parts of Lebanese territory prevents the military from fully deploying along the international border.

