Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh

03-10-2025 | 05:40
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh
Wildfires sparked by Israeli airstrikes extinguished in South Lebanon's Nabatieh

Lebanese Civil Defense teams, along with members of the Islamic Health Authority and the Islamic Risala Scout Association, brought under control wildfires early Friday that were sparked by Israeli airstrikes on the Ali Taher forest area, on the eastern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

The fires consumed wide swaths of oak and olive trees as well as dry brush, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Firefighting teams faced major challenges due to the rugged terrain, lack of proper access roads, and the presence of unexploded ordnance left behind by ongoing Israeli bombardments.

After nearly four hours of joint efforts, crews succeeded in containing and extinguishing the flames.

Lebanon News

Wildfires

Israeli

Airstrikes

South Lebanon

Nabatieh

