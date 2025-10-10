Lebanese and Syrian FMs open 'new chapter' in bilateral relations

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji welcomed his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, to Lebanon, describing the visit as “a new page” in relations between the two countries.



“We hope this will be a positive beginning. The visit had not taken place earlier due to technical and logistical reasons,” Rajji said.



He added that both sides are committed to respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and refraining from interfering in its internal affairs, calling the stance “a positive path forward.”



For his part, Minister al-Shaibani said the visit reflects Syria’s new approach toward Lebanon.



“We want to move past the obstacles of the past between our two countries, as we were both victims of poor political management,” he stated.



Al-Shaibani added that the visit aims to reaffirm the deep ties between Lebanon and Syria, expressing gratitude to Lebanon for hosting Syrian nationals during recent years.