News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey in talks to rejoin US F-35 fighter jet program: Envoy
Middle East News
10-12-2025 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey in talks to rejoin US F-35 fighter jet program: Envoy
The U.S. is in discussions with Turkey regarding Ankara's rejoining the F-35 fighter jet program and Washington hopes that talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey said on Wednesday.
Washington removed Ankara from Lockheed Martin's advanced F-35 program and imposed the sanctions in 2020 over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Turkey has said the move was unjust and voiced hope that the sides could overcome the issue during U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.
"The United States is in ongoing discussions with Türkiye regarding their desire to rejoin the F-35 program and their possession of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system," said Ambassador Tom Barrack in a post on X.
Barrack said U.S. law will not permit Turkey to operate or possess the S-400 system if it wants to return to the F-35 program. He also said the relationship between Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has created a new atmosphere of cooperation, which has led to "the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade."
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey US
F-35
Fighter Jet
Program
Envoy
Next
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-22
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
World News
2025-09-22
Erdogan to negotiate F-35 fighter jet deal with Trump this week
0
World News
2025-10-10
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
World News
2025-10-10
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
0
Middle East News
2025-11-19
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
Middle East News
2025-11-19
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
0
World News
2025-11-12
Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel
World News
2025-11-12
Palestinian NGO cannot appeal UK court ruling over F-35 parts to Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28
Israel approves nearly 800 housing units in three West Bank settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
0
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
0
Middle East News
2025-11-07
Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
Middle East News
2025-11-07
Nearly 100 people abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
3
Lebanon News
09:48
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
Lebanon News
09:48
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
5
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
Lebanon News
05:01
MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior
6
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
8
Lebanon News
11:16
Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation
Lebanon News
11:16
Lebanon and Oman highlight deep ties as presidents discuss expanded cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More