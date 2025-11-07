PM Salam chairs meeting with World Bank delegation at the Grand Serail

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired a working meeting this afternoon at the Grand Serail with a World Bank delegation led by Executive Director Dr. Abdulaziz Al Mulla.



Attending on the Lebanese side were Ministers Yassine Jaber (Finance), Joseph Saddi (Energy and Water), Haneen Sayed (Social Affairs), Amer Bisat (Economy and Trade), Kamal Chehadeh (Displaced Persons and State for Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence), Fayez Rasamny (Public Works and Transport), Tamara Zain (Environment), Nizar Hani (Agriculture), and Rakan Nassereddine (Health), along with Minister of State for Administrative Development Fadi Makki and Council for Development and Reconstruction head Mohammad Ali Kabbani.



Following the meeting, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Executive Director Arnaud Fernand Buisse, who represents France at the World Bank Group, are set to hold a joint press conference broadcast live on Télé Liban.