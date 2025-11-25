UN seeks 'impartial' probe into Israeli strikes in Lebanon

The United Nations called Tuesday for swift and impartial investigations into Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including a deadly attack on a Palestinian refugee camp last week.



"There must be prompt and impartial investigations into the Ain al-Hilwehstrike, as well as all other incidents involving possible violations of international humanitarian law by all parties, both before and after the ceasefire. Those responsible must be brought to justice," U.N. rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.





AFP