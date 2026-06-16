Iraq PM to visit Washington to boost economic ties with US

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will visit Washington in mid-July with the aim of deepening strategic ties with the United States, focusing primarily on economic, trade, and investment cooperation, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.



Spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi described the visit as an effort "to enhance the Iraqi-U.S. partnership based on mutual interests".



"The government aims to broaden the horizons of our strategic partnership with global companies and stimulate an investment-friendly environment that contributes tangible benefits ⁠to the Iraqi economy while strengthening internal stability," al-Aboudi told the state news agency.







Reuters