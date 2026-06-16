Iraq PM to visit Washington to boost economic ties with US

Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq PM to visit Washington to boost economic ties with US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iraq PM to visit Washington to boost economic ties with US

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will visit Washington in mid-July with the aim of deepening strategic ties with the United States, focusing primarily on economic, trade, and investment cooperation, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi described the visit as an effort "to enhance the Iraqi-U.S. partnership based on mutual interests".

"The government aims to broaden the horizons of our strategic partnership with global companies and stimulate an investment-friendly environment that contributes tangible benefits ⁠to the Iraqi economy while strengthening internal stability," al-Aboudi told the state news agency.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iraq

PM

Visit

Washington

Economic

Ties

US

LBCI Next
Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal
Trump: Iran deal says 'loud and clear' that Tehran won't have a nuclear weapon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-11

Government sources to LBCI: PM Salam delays US visit to oversee security plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-15

Iranian source: Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran to “narrow gap” with US

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-21

US Ambassador to Lebanon to join Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
World News
2026-05-28

Pakistan Foreign Minister Dar to visit Washington on Friday, meet Rubio

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal

LBCI
World News
07:41

Trump: Iran deal says 'loud and clear' that Tehran won't have a nuclear weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-12

North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says

LBCI
World News
2026-01-23

Possible IS detainee breakouts in Syria 'of paramount concern' for EU

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-10

Erdogan says Israel's attacks on Syria, Lebanon threaten Turkey too

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-13

Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 over filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Netanyahu faces US pressure over Lebanon military presence: Israeli media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:13

Netanyahu says Israeli forces to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'as long as necessary'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Hezbollah says has repelled an Israeli force in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

President Aoun welcomes US-Iran deal in call with Iran FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More