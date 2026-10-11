Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq

Pope Leo XIV announced that the Holy See is working to provide scholarships for Catholics in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq to receive a Catholic education.



He said the initiative aims to support young people and help Christian families obtain the assistance they need to remain in the Middle East and preserve the region’s Christian presence.



The Dicastery for the Eastern Churches announced that the pope had decided to allocate scholarships for Christian students from the most financially vulnerable families in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. The grants will cover their annual school and university tuition fees.