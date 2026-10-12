Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday warned that energy security could not be taken for granted amid the war in the Middle East, saying conditions were testing infrastructure and decision making.



"Energy security can't be taken for granted," the minister told a high-profile energy conference in Riyadh. "For Saudi Arabia, these circumstances have tested our infrastructure, our institutions, our people, and our resilience. They have also tested decisions made long before present crises, because resilience is built before crises begin."



AFP



