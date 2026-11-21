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COP31 president urges nations to seek compromise as talks stall
World News
21-11-2026 | 09:48
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COP31 president urges nations to seek compromise as talks stall
COP31 President Murat Kurum urged nations on Saturday to "act responsibly" and reach a compromise as negotiators remained deadlocked over a deal after the U.N. climate talks spilled into overtime.
"I call on everyone to act responsibly ... Getting bogged down in individual words and expressions and undermining this process serves no one's interests," Kurum, who is also Turkey's environment minister, told reporters.
AFP
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