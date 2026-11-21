President Joseph Aoun called for an end to Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory and the presence of weapons outside state authority, warning that both issues threaten Lebanon's sovereignty and must be addressed simultaneously.



In an address marking Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day, delivered from Nahr al-Kalb, Aoun said the country had yet to achieve full independence, despite decades of sacrifices and political struggles.



He stressed that Lebanon cannot claim complete sovereignty while parts of its territory remain occupied, displaced residents are unable to return home and decisions over war and peace remain outside the state's exclusive control.



Aoun also acknowledged the country's economic and social challenges, pointing to citizens unable to recover their savings, young people seeking opportunities abroad and families struggling with uncertainty.



"Have we given the Lebanese people the state they deserve? The answer, quite frankly, is no, not yet," he said.



The president identified two interconnected obstacles to Lebanon's independence: Israel's continued occupation of Lebanese territory and foreign interference, particularly by influential figures within Iran's political establishment, through weapons and decisions beyond Lebanese state authority.



He argued that the two issues reinforce one another, with each being used to justify the other, leaving Lebanon and especially its southern communities to bear the consequences.



Aoun said his approach seeks to resolve both challenges together, rejecting any continued Israeli occupation while insisting that no armed group should operate under foreign direction outside state control.



Addressing Israel, Aoun demanded a complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory, an end to attacks and the return of Lebanese prisoners.



He reaffirmed the right of displaced southern residents to return to their villages and pledged to rebuild their homes, rejecting any attempt to impose a new reality at their expense.



"Occupation does not create security, and destruction does not create peace," Aoun said, arguing that Israel's withdrawal and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty would provide the foundation for lasting stability along the internationally recognized southern border.



Turning to Iranian influence in Lebanon, Aoun declared that the era of weapons outside state authority must end.



He acknowledged that armed resistance had played a role in an earlier period and involved sacrifices and achievements, but argued that its involvement in conflicts serving non-Lebanese interests had subsequently imposed heavy losses on the country and its people.



He called for the handover of weapons to the Lebanese state, stressing that the army must remain the sole legitimate military force responsible for protecting all citizens.



Aoun sought to reassure communities concerned about disarmament, promising that no constitutional rights, freedoms or political agreements would be undermined.



He ruled out persecution, retaliation or discrimination, saying the state must provide security and protection for all Lebanese communities without forcing them to seek guarantees elsewhere.



Addressing those responsible for Iranian interference, Aoun said Lebanon respects Iran and seeks friendly relations based on mutual respect, but rejects any foreign influence over its sovereign decisions.



He stressed that Lebanon must not exchange one form of external control for another, adding that the country needs international partners rather than foreign powers making decisions on its behalf.



The president also defended diplomacy as the preferred path toward restoring Lebanon's rights and securing lasting peace.



"Diplomacy is not surrender, negotiations are not a concession of rights, and peace is not the opposite of dignity," he said.



Aoun emphasized that military force alone cannot establish lasting peace, arguing that negotiations backed by national unity, effective state institutions and international relationships offer a more sustainable solution.



However, he stressed that diplomacy does not mean accepting the status quo indefinitely or abandoning Lebanon's sovereign rights.



The president reaffirmed his confidence in the Lebanese army, describing it as the national institution capable of protecting citizens regardless of their religious, political or regional affiliations.



He said Lebanon's security depends on a single state, a unified army and one legitimate authority responsible for national defense, rather than competing armed groups and decision-making centers.



Aoun also pointed to what he described as broad support across Lebanese communities for restoring state authority, alongside Arab and international backing for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.



Concluding his address, Aoun urged Lebanese citizens not to lose hope despite the country's repeated crises, stressing that foreign occupations and political domination cannot last indefinitely.



He called on the Lebanese people to move beyond simply preserving the country's existence and work toward building a state capable of protecting their rights and securing their future.



"Long live Lebanon, sovereign over its land, free in its decisions and united through its people and state," he said.