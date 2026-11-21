News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Story
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
21-11-2026 | 12:08
High views
Share
Share
5
min
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
President Joseph Aoun called for an end to Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory and the presence of weapons outside state authority, warning that both issues threaten Lebanon's sovereignty and must be addressed simultaneously.
In an address marking Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day, delivered from Nahr al-Kalb, Aoun said the country had yet to achieve full independence, despite decades of sacrifices and political struggles.
He stressed that Lebanon cannot claim complete sovereignty while parts of its territory remain occupied, displaced residents are unable to return home and decisions over war and peace remain outside the state's exclusive control.
Aoun also acknowledged the country's economic and social challenges, pointing to citizens unable to recover their savings, young people seeking opportunities abroad and families struggling with uncertainty.
"Have we given the Lebanese people the state they deserve? The answer, quite frankly, is no, not yet," he said.
The president identified two interconnected obstacles to Lebanon's independence: Israel's continued occupation of Lebanese territory and foreign interference, particularly by influential figures within Iran's political establishment, through weapons and decisions beyond Lebanese state authority.
He argued that the two issues reinforce one another, with each being used to justify the other, leaving Lebanon and especially its southern communities to bear the consequences.
Aoun said his approach seeks to resolve both challenges together, rejecting any continued Israeli occupation while insisting that no armed group should operate under foreign direction outside state control.
Addressing Israel, Aoun demanded a complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory, an end to attacks and the return of Lebanese prisoners.
He reaffirmed the right of displaced southern residents to return to their villages and pledged to rebuild their homes, rejecting any attempt to impose a new reality at their expense.
"Occupation does not create security, and destruction does not create peace," Aoun said, arguing that Israel's withdrawal and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty would provide the foundation for lasting stability along the internationally recognized southern border.
Turning to Iranian influence in Lebanon, Aoun declared that the era of weapons outside state authority must end.
He acknowledged that armed resistance had played a role in an earlier period and involved sacrifices and achievements, but argued that its involvement in conflicts serving non-Lebanese interests had subsequently imposed heavy losses on the country and its people.
He called for the handover of weapons to the Lebanese state, stressing that the army must remain the sole legitimate military force responsible for protecting all citizens.
Aoun sought to reassure communities concerned about disarmament, promising that no constitutional rights, freedoms or political agreements would be undermined.
He ruled out persecution, retaliation or discrimination, saying the state must provide security and protection for all Lebanese communities without forcing them to seek guarantees elsewhere.
Addressing those responsible for Iranian interference, Aoun said Lebanon respects Iran and seeks friendly relations based on mutual respect, but rejects any foreign influence over its sovereign decisions.
He stressed that Lebanon must not exchange one form of external control for another, adding that the country needs international partners rather than foreign powers making decisions on its behalf.
The president also defended diplomacy as the preferred path toward restoring Lebanon's rights and securing lasting peace.
"Diplomacy is not surrender, negotiations are not a concession of rights, and peace is not the opposite of dignity," he said.
Aoun emphasized that military force alone cannot establish lasting peace, arguing that negotiations backed by national unity, effective state institutions and international relationships offer a more sustainable solution.
However, he stressed that diplomacy does not mean accepting the status quo indefinitely or abandoning Lebanon's sovereign rights.
The president reaffirmed his confidence in the Lebanese army, describing it as the national institution capable of protecting citizens regardless of their religious, political or regional affiliations.
He said Lebanon's security depends on a single state, a unified army and one legitimate authority responsible for national defense, rather than competing armed groups and decision-making centers.
Aoun also pointed to what he described as broad support across Lebanese communities for restoring state authority, alongside Arab and international backing for Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.
Concluding his address, Aoun urged Lebanese citizens not to lose hope despite the country's repeated crises, stressing that foreign occupations and political domination cannot last indefinitely.
He called on the Lebanese people to move beyond simply preserving the country's existence and work toward building a state capable of protecting their rights and securing their future.
"Long live Lebanon, sovereign over its land, free in its decisions and united through its people and state," he said.
Lebanon News
Independence
speech,
demands
Israeli
withdrawal,
foreign
influence
exclusive
state
control
weapons
Next
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
Defense Minister attends Independence Day ceremony in Jouret el-Ballout as officials reaffirm support for state institutions and sovereignty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-19
Lebanese Army on Independence Day: Restoring sovereignty and placing weapons under state control remain top priorities
Lebanon News
2026-11-19
Lebanese Army on Independence Day: Restoring sovereignty and placing weapons under state control remain top priorities
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-11
President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
Lebanon News
2026-11-11
President Aoun: Extending state authority includes restricting weapons to state control
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-08
FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons
Lebanon News
2026-11-08
FM Raggi meets Lebanese diaspora in Montreal, vows to restore state sovereignty and end unauthorized weapons
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-13
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2026-10-13
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
UNIFIL's exit looms: Who will fill the security vacuum in southern Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
09:12
Defense Minister attends Independence Day ceremony in Jouret el-Ballout as officials reaffirm support for state institutions and sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:12
Defense Minister attends Independence Day ceremony in Jouret el-Ballout as officials reaffirm support for state institutions and sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: No true independence while Israeli occupation continues
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: No true independence while Israeli occupation continues
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-01
Lebanon-Israel negotiations face deep divide over disarmament and withdrawal—can the gaps be bridged?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-01
Lebanon-Israel negotiations face deep divide over disarmament and withdrawal—can the gaps be bridged?
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
LBCI removes digital content featuring caricature of Hezbollah leader after judicial order
Lebanon News
2026-05-02
LBCI removes digital content featuring caricature of Hezbollah leader after judicial order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
Lebanon News
12:08
In Independence Day speech, Aoun demands Israeli withdrawal, end to foreign influence and exclusive state control over weapons
2
Lebanon News
07:52
World leaders congratulate President Aoun on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day
Lebanon News
07:52
World leaders congratulate President Aoun on Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day
3
World News
15:43
France's Macron slams Russia 'aggression' in Ukraine, Europe
World News
15:43
France's Macron slams Russia 'aggression' in Ukraine, Europe
4
Lebanon Economy
05:07
BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
Lebanon Economy
05:07
BDL governor meets IMF officials in Washington to advance financial restructuring and deposit recovery law
5
Variety and Tech
14:42
Grand Theft Auto VI takes record $3.8 bn on first day, publisher says
Variety and Tech
14:42
Grand Theft Auto VI takes record $3.8 bn on first day, publisher says
6
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: No true independence while Israeli occupation continues
Lebanon News
07:59
Hezbollah: No true independence while Israeli occupation continues
7
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese State Security shuts down meat facilities over health and licensing violations
8
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanese Civil Defense reaffirms commitment to protecting lives on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanese Civil Defense reaffirms commitment to protecting lives on Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More