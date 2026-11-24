Beirut Municipality’s Public Relations Department announced in a statement that the Internal Security Forces, in cooperation with the Beirut Municipal Guard, carried out a security campaign across several areas of the capital to curb street begging and maintain public order.



The campaign was conducted in line with directives from Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar aimed at protecting citizens from harassment and disturbances and ensuring their right to move freely and safely through streets and public spaces.



The operation resulted in the detention of 19 people for begging, as part of efforts to address the phenomenon and its impact on public safety.



The municipality said the campaign was part of ongoing security measures that would gradually extend to other areas, intersections, and streets where begging is prevalent, with the aim of maintaining public order, enhancing security, and ensuring the safety and comfort of citizens across the capital.