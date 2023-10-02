The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision

2023-10-02 | 09:18
The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision
The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision

The highly anticipated Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha, Qatar, was officially inaugurated on Monday, October 2, marking the commencement of a spectacular showcase dedicated to the world of plants, flowers, and sustainable gardening.  

Under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment," the Horticulture Expo 2023 not only celebrates the allure of blooming landscapes but also champions the concept of transforming arid regions into flourishing oases.

This visionary approach showcases how innovative horticultural techniques can turn deserts into green paradises, offering both ecological benefits and aesthetic pleasures.
 
Moreover, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stated, "We call for intensifying international cooperation to achieve a balanced environmental world characterized by human respect for fellow humans and sustainable respect for nature."

