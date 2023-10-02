News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision
Middle East News
2023-10-02 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision
The highly anticipated Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha, Qatar, was officially inaugurated on Monday, October 2, marking the commencement of a spectacular showcase dedicated to the world of plants, flowers, and sustainable gardening.
Under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment," the Horticulture Expo 2023 not only celebrates the allure of blooming landscapes but also champions the concept of transforming arid regions into flourishing oases.
This visionary approach showcases how innovative horticultural techniques can turn deserts into green paradises, offering both ecological benefits and aesthetic pleasures.
Moreover, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stated, "We call for intensifying international cooperation to achieve a balanced environmental world characterized by human respect for fellow humans and sustainable respect for nature."
Middle East News
Inauguration
Horticulture Expo 2023
Doha
Qatar
Green Desert
Vision
Next
Turkey launches airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkey's Kurdish PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:17
Thousands rally in Egypt urging President el-Sisi to run for third term
Middle East News
13:17
Thousands rally in Egypt urging President el-Sisi to run for third term
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
News Bulletin Reports
11:20
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
0
World News
09:33
Niger welcomes the Algerian mediation initiative
World News
09:33
Niger welcomes the Algerian mediation initiative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
Lebanon News
06:34
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
2
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
6
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
7
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More