Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

Middle East News
2023-10-31 | 10:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

The Israeli army launched an attack on a Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells.

In addition, the Israeli army attacked another Lebanese army position in Markaba with no casualties reported.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israeli

Army

Target

Lebanese

Site

Wadi Honein

Artillery

Shells

LBCI Next
Iranian Foreign Minister Heads to Doha
Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Al Jazeera: UNRWA withheld aid and delayed the entry of trucks into Gaza: Government media official in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:20

Al Arabiya: The Rafah crossing to open tomorrow to receive several injured Palestinians: Egyptian media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Egypt's stand against Gaza relocation: Will it hold?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
13:26

Al Jazeera: UNRWA withheld aid and delayed the entry of trucks into Gaza: Government media official in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:20

Al Arabiya: The Rafah crossing to open tomorrow to receive several injured Palestinians: Egyptian media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:13

Iran proxies will not stay silent over Israel-Hamas war escalation: Abdollahian

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Egypt's Prime Minister from Sinai: We are ready to sacrifice millions of lives to defend our territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:27

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

Israeli army throws four flare bombs between Houla and Mays al-Jabal

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

Hezbollah's Role in the Gaza Conflict: Analyzing Scenarios, Constraints, and International Pressures

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Al Jazeera: Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone attack on Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More