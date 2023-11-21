Saudi Crown Prince calls on all countries to stop arms exports to Israel

Middle East News
2023-11-21 | 13:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Crown Prince calls on all countries to stop arms exports to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Crown Prince calls on all countries to stop arms exports to Israel

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged all nations during an extraordinary BRICS summit on Tuesday to cease weapon exports to Israel.

South Africa is hosting a virtual meeting of BRICS -- a group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- aimed at drawing up a common response to the Israel-Hamas war.
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Crown

Prince

Stop

Arms

Exports

Israel

LBCI Next
Hamas Health Ministry: 200 patients evacuated from Indonesian hospital in Gaza
Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Al Jazeera: UK PM to meet Saudi Arabia’s crown prince after Israel visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-11

Saudi Crown Prince advocates peace through ending Israeli occupation, cessation of military operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Saudi Crown Prince condemns Israel's 'violations' in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-10-12

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:11

White House: Washington may once again classify the Houthis as a "terrorist organization"

LBCI
World News
14:06

White House: Wagner Group prepares to provide "Hezbollah or Iran" with an air defense system

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

LBCI
Middle East News
12:25

Jordan says Israel ordered evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Hamas announces Gaza's death toll from the Israeli bombing surpasses 14,000

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-01

Gebran Bassil advocates administrative decentralization as Geagea criticizes opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Final message: Al-Mayadeen airs colleague Farah Omar's last words before Israeli strike

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:39

This is the condition set by the Israeli side for de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing those inside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Al-Mayadeen mourns correspondent Farah Omar, photographer Rabih Maamari targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Hezbollah condemns 'heinous zionist aggression' on Al-Mayadeen team

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Two journalists and a civilian killed in Israeli shelling that targeted Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

An Israeli raid hits house in Kfarkela, kills elderly woman, wounds granddaughter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More