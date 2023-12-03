News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar's Prime Minister: Doha is committed to ceasefire efforts
Middle East News
2023-12-03 | 12:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar's Prime Minister: Doha is committed to ceasefire efforts
Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has confirmed Doha's dedication to collaborate with all relevant parties to resume the ceasefire and achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities.
Addressing the conclusion of the 158th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers, he emphasized that the situation in Gaza would be a top priority on the agenda of the upcoming Gulf summit in Doha scheduled for Tuesday.
Middle East News
Qatar
Prime Minister
Doha
Ceasefire
Efforts
Next
Israeli army launches airstrikes on Gaza amid increasing calls to protect civilians
Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Macron calls for 'doubling efforts' to reach permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-02
Macron calls for 'doubling efforts' to reach permanent ceasefire in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza with Qatari and Egyptian mediators are ongoing
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza with Qatari and Egyptian mediators are ongoing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-24
More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-24
More details about tripartite efforts behind Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details
Middle East News
2023-11-23
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson announces Gaza ceasefire details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:16
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea
Middle East News
12:16
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
COP28: The link between climate change and health
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
COP28: The link between climate change and health
0
Middle East News
11:51
More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
Middle East News
11:51
More than 15,500 Palestinians killed from Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Palestinian Satellite Channel: The Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza is out of service
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Palestinian Satellite Channel: The Turkish Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza is out of service
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation
0
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
Middle East News
08:36
Jabalia refugee camp targeted again
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:59
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
Lebanon News
07:59
The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers
2
Lebanon News
07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
Lebanon News
07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
3
Middle East News
05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
Middle East News
05:12
700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours
4
Middle East News
07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
Middle East News
07:25
British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait
5
Middle East News
12:16
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea
Middle East News
12:16
Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea
6
Middle East News
10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
Middle East News
10:30
The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections
8
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Middle East News
07:50
Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More