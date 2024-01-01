News
Thousands hold anti-Israeli protest in Istanbul
Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Thousands hold anti-Israeli protest in Istanbul
Tens of thousands gathered on Monday around the Galata Bridge in Istanbul, condemning the terrorism of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Israel and expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
A platform comprising more than 300 organizations and associations called for this movement, carrying the slogan "Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, and curse on Israel."
In late December, 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks attributed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party in northern Iraq.
The Turkish President, a traditional supporter of the Palestinian cause, has condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza on numerous occasions and criticized the unconditional US support for Israel, repeatedly describing it as a "terrorist state."
The protesters, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, began gathering before dawn at the Galata Bridge, which connects the two shores of the Golden Horn Bay over the Bosphorus River, chanting "Death to Israel, get out of Palestine," according to Agence France-Presse reporters.
Bilal Erdogan, the second son of the President, delivered a speech praising the "martyrs" of the army who fell in Iraq, stating, "Our prayers are our best weapon to emerge from the darkness. Greetings to our righteous martyrs who light our way."
He continued, "I have visited the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, and the residents in these areas pin their hopes on Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."
Bilal Erdogan, 42, who heads the "Youth and Education Foundation" and participates in organizing the movement, is suggested as a potential successor to his father in the country's presidency.
Bilal Erdogan described Israel as a "terrorist state" committing "genocide" in his comments on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
AFP
Middle East News
Turkey
Istanbul
Israel
Protest
Palestinians
Kurdistan Workers' Party
Gaza
