Thousands hold anti-Israeli protest in Istanbul

Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thousands hold anti-Israeli protest in Istanbul
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Thousands hold anti-Israeli protest in Istanbul

Tens of thousands gathered on Monday around the Galata Bridge in Istanbul, condemning the terrorism of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Israel and expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

A platform comprising more than 300 organizations and associations called for this movement, carrying the slogan "Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, and curse on Israel."

In late December, 12 Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks attributed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party in northern Iraq.

The Turkish President, a traditional supporter of the Palestinian cause, has condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza on numerous occasions and criticized the unconditional US support for Israel, repeatedly describing it as a "terrorist state."

The protesters, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags, began gathering before dawn at the Galata Bridge, which connects the two shores of the Golden Horn Bay over the Bosphorus River, chanting "Death to Israel, get out of Palestine," according to Agence France-Presse reporters.

Bilal Erdogan, the second son of the President, delivered a speech praising the "martyrs" of the army who fell in Iraq, stating, "Our prayers are our best weapon to emerge from the darkness. Greetings to our righteous martyrs who light our way."

He continued, "I have visited the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza, and the residents in these areas pin their hopes on Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan."

Bilal Erdogan, 42, who heads the "Youth and Education Foundation" and participates in organizing the movement, is suggested as a potential successor to his father in the country's presidency.

Bilal Erdogan described Israel as a "terrorist state" committing "genocide" in his comments on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Istanbul

Israel

Protest

Palestinians

Kurdistan Workers' Party

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase
Israel plans to bring in more foreign workers for construction sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-30

Israeli strikes kill 100 Palestinians in central Gaza in 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-28

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-27

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman says Israeli strike kills 18 Palestinians in Khan Younis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
World News
08:05

UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Iranian warship enters the Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
06:13

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More