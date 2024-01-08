Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims cruise missile attack on Haifa

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said on Monday that it launched an "advanced cruise missile" at the Israeli city of Haifa.



A long-range missile called al-Arqab was used to attack a "vital target in occupied Haifa" on an unspecified date, it said in a statement. There were no reports of anything being hit.



The attack was in support of Palestinians and a response to "massacres" committed by Israel. The statement was accompanied by a short video showing the night-time launch of the missile.



It promised more launches would be forthcoming. The Iran-aligned group recently claimed several rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria. This is the first time it said it targeted Haifa.