Reuters security sources say no attack detected on al-Harir air base hosting US forces

Middle East News
2024-02-03 | 04:55
High views
0min
No attack on the al-Harir air base hosting US forces in northern Iraq was detected on Saturday, three security sources told Reuters, shortly after Islamic Resistance in Iraq militants claimed to have targeted the base.

On Friday, the US military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's drone attack in northeastern Jordan that killed three US troops.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza began in October, the US military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Al-Harir

Attack

Iraq

Islamic Resistance

Militants

US

At least 16 killed, including civilians, in US airstrikes in Iraq
Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit al-Harir air base hosting US forces, says group
