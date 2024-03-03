Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut by one million barrels per day until June

On Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Energy announced that the kingdom will continue its voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day until the end of June 2024, maintaining its strategy to support crude oil prices.



The Saudi Press Agency "SPA" quoted a responsible source in the Ministry of Energy saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia "will extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which began in July 2023, for the second quarter of the current year."



