Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut by one million barrels per day until June

Middle East News
2024-03-03 | 11:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut by one million barrels per day until June
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut by one million barrels per day until June

On Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Energy announced that the kingdom will continue its voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day until the end of June 2024, maintaining its strategy to support crude oil prices.

The Saudi Press Agency "SPA" quoted a responsible source in the Ministry of Energy saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia "will extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which began in July 2023, for the second quarter of the current year."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Oil

Production

Barrels

Energy

LBCI Next
Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall
The United States Begins Airdropping Aid to Gaza Strip: Official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Saudi Arabia rules out agreeing on phasing down oil at climate conference

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-29

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violation of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:15

Iran's president examines Gaza situation with Algerian counterpart

LBCI
World News
08:25

Pope Francis calls for the end of the Gaza conflict

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-11

Hamas' complex dynamics in Lebanon: Balancing political shifts and Israeli targeting after Al-Aqsa Flood

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:07

Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Gaza humanitarian crisis: Airdrops attempted as truce negotiations stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More