Iran: Three security personnel killed in 'terrorist attack'

Middle East News
2024-04-04 | 00:36
High views
Iran: Three security personnel killed in 'terrorist attack'

At least three security personnel, including a deputy police chief, were killed in a "terrorist attack" in southern Iran, according to official media reports.

Alireza Marhamati, deputy governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, stated to Iranian state television that "three security personnel were martyred in several nighttime terrorist attacks on military centers in the cities of Rask and Chabahar" in the province.

Iranian television mentioned that "one of these attacks targeted Police Station No. 11 in Chabahar city, leading to the martyrdom of the deputy chief of the station, Abbas Mir," indicating that a number of attackers were also killed or injured.

It was added that the Jaish ul-Adl group, formed in 2012 and classified by Iran as a "terrorist" group, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Sistan and Baluchestan Province, bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, has faced unrest for years, with drug trafficking gangs, Baluch minority insurgents, and Sunni Muslim extremists active in the region.

Last July, two policemen and four attackers were killed in an attack on another police station in Zahedan, the capital of the province.

AFP 
 

