Dubai Airport returns to normal operations within less than 24 hours

Majed Al Joker the Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Thursday that Dubai International Airport's return to its normal operations will be within less than 24 hours from now.



The airport is facing difficulties in completing procedures for delayed flights following heavy rains that hit the Emirates on Tuesday.



Al Joker said in a television interview with Al Arabiya channel that once operations return to normal, damage assessment and determination of losses will be carried out.



Reuters