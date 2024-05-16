Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

Middle East News
2024-05-16 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Yemeni Houthi group, stated in a televised address on Thursday that they, allied with Iran, will target any ship heading for Israeli ports, regardless of its origin, wherever they can, extending beyond the Red Sea.

Reuters

Middle East News

Houthis

Israel

Ship

Target

Red Sea

LBCI Next
US' working to get trapped American doctors out of Gaza, says White House
Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-20

Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea with missiles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Yemen's Houthis say they will target ships heading for Israel anywhere within range

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Yemen's Houthis confirm targeting Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-22

Houthis 'ban' Israeli, US, British ships from Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

UN mission in Iraq expresses concern over the increase in executions linked to terrorism

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

UN: Gaza death toll still over 35,000 but not all bodies identified

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07

War review: Israel grapples with costs and casualties as Cabinet approves Cairo talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:16

On LBCI, MP Waddah Sadek underlines the opposition's 'limited' power, examines Syrian refugee crisis - Key statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Quintet Committee ambassadors meet at US Embassy: Reviewing efforts to elect a Lebanese President

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More