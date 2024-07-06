Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

2024-07-06 | 00:07
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections
Iran reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections

Iran's reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday won a runoff presidential election against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, state media reported.

Officials have so far counted more than 30 million votes, out of which Pezeshkian garnered over 16 million and Jalili more than 13 million, according to results released by the interior ministry.

AFP
 

