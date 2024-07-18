White House: Biden expects to meet with Netanyahu next week

2024-07-18
0min
White House: Biden expects to meet with Netanyahu next week

The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden expects to be able to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week following his recovery from COVID-19.

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a speech to the US Congress next week.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters, "We expect the leaders to have an opportunity to see each other when Prime Minister Netanyahu is in town."

Reuters

