News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthi-run health ministry says 80 wounded in Israel Yemen strikes
Middle East News
2024-07-20 | 16:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthi-run health ministry says 80 wounded in Israel Yemen strikes
At least 80 people were wounded in Israeli strikes that hit the Houthi-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida on Saturday, the health ministry run by the Iran-backed rebels said.
The strikes. which triggered a massive blaze in the port area, left "80 wounded, most of them with severe burns," the rebel ministry said in a statement carried by Houthi media. It did not report any deaths.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Houthi
Yemen
Strikes
Next
Sirens in Cyprus mark 50 years since Turkish invasion
Tunisia president states he will seek new term in October elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:02
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Middle East News
00:02
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen
0
World News
2024-06-17
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
World News
2024-06-17
US-UK forces launch strikes on Yemen's Hodeidah and Kamaran Island, Houthi-run TV says
0
Middle East News
2024-06-06
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
2024-06-06
Yemen's Houthis report launching two operations against ships at Israel's Haifa port
0
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Houthi TV says US-British strikes leave at least two dead in Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:57
Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office
World News
03:57
Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office
0
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
0
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
0
Middle East News
00:02
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Middle East News
00:02
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-17
Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded
World News
2024-07-17
Maersk: Disruptions to container shipping via Red Sea have expanded
0
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
0
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:51
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
Lebanon News
15:51
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
2
Lebanon News
15:25
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
Lebanon News
15:25
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
3
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
4
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
6
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
8
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More