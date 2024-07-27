US denounces 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel

2024-07-27 | 16:21
US denounces &#39;horrific&#39; missile attack on Druze village in Israel
US denounces 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel

The White House on Saturday condemned a missile attack on a Druze village in northern Israel, calling the strike, which killed 11 people, including children, on a soccer pitch "horrific."

Israeli authorities blamed Hezbollah for the attack and vowed to respond against the group, though Hezbollah denied any responsibility.

"Our support for Israel's security is iron-clad and unwavering against all Iranian backed [...] groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

Reuters
 
It is worth noting that Hezbollah has denied the allegations reported by some Israeli media outlets and various other media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, affirming that it has no connection to the incident whatsoever.
 

