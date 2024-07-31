Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed in a statement that the movement's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in the Iranian capital, Tehran.



It affirmed that he died as a result of an Israeli airstrike on his residence in Tehran, after attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.

In another statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps revealed that: "We are studying the dimensions of Haniyeh's death in Tehran," and will announce the results of the investigation later.



Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency reported that Ismail Haniyeh and one of his personal guards were martyred following the targeting of their residence in Tehran.