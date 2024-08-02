News
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
2024-08-02 | 12:31
Israeli navy completes test of LRAD long-range defense system
The Israeli navy completed this week a successful test of the LRAD long-range interceptor which is meant to take out a variety of threats, including cruise missiles and rockets, the military said on Friday.
The test was carried out with Israel on high alert for possible attacks from Iran and its proxies in the region.
Reuters
