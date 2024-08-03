Iran says Ismail Haniyeh killed by short-range missile

Middle East News
2024-08-03
High views
Iran says Ismail Haniyeh killed by short-range missile
Iran says Ismail Haniyeh killed by short-range missile

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement on Saturday that Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, was killed in Tehran by a short-range missile with a warhead weighing approximately seven kilograms.

The statement, which accused the "reckless and terrorist Zionist regime" of being behind Haniyeh's assassination, warned that Tehran's retaliation would be "severe and at the appropriate time and place, and in a suitable manner."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Iran

Ismail Haniyeh

Assassination

Israel

Hamas

Short Range Missile

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Damascus-Beirut Road, resulting in one death: SOHR
US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN
