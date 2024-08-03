Iran says Ismail Haniyeh killed by short-range missile

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated in a statement on Saturday that Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, was killed in Tehran by a short-range missile with a warhead weighing approximately seven kilograms.



The statement, which accused the "reckless and terrorist Zionist regime" of being behind Haniyeh's assassination, warned that Tehran's retaliation would be "severe and at the appropriate time and place, and in a suitable manner."



Reuters