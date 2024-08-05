Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

2024-08-05 | 01:02
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian assured Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday that the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh "will not go unanswered."

Pezeshkian condemned the assassination as "an act contrary to all international laws and a major mistake by the Zionists." 

According to IRNA, he emphasized that "the Islamic Republic of Iran expects all Islamic countries and free peoples around the world to strongly condemn such crimes," and stressed that "this Zionist arrogance will not be left unchallenged."

The Iranian President also expressed hope for the swift conclusion of diplomatic talks between the Iranian and Jordanian delegations on resuming relations, stating that it would benefit both Islamic countries and the region through enhanced cooperation.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to Pezeshkian, noting Jordan's commitment to resuming relations with Iran and working together to achieve regional stability and security. 

Safadi confirmed Jordan's strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the assassination of Haniyeh, describing it as an attempt by Netanyahu to escalate regional conflicts.

Safadi also expressed Jordan's interest in expanding relations with Iran and indicated that he would discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties during this visit.
 

