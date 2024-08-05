Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned G7 foreign ministers that Iran and Hezbollah might launch an attack on Israel as early as Monday, as reported by Russia Today, citing Axios.



"The United States believes Iran and Hezbollah will retaliate, but it's not yet clear what form the retaliation will take," Blinken said, according to Axios sources.



While the precise timing of the potential attack is unknown, Blinken reportedly indicated it could occur within the next 24 to 48 hours.