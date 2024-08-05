News
Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension
2024-08-05 | 12:22
Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension
Jordan has asked all airlines landing at its airports to carry 45 minutes of reserve fuel, in what experts see as a precautionary measure in case of an attack by Iran against Israel.
Some airlines are already avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week.
The NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots, was issued on Sunday by Jordanian authorities, asking all airlines to carry the reserve fuel for "operational reasons." It is effective until 2200 GMT on Tuesday.
In a bulletin, OPSGROUP, a membership-based organization that shares flight risk information, said the move was ahead of the anticipated closure of Jordanian airspace, a cautionary move in case of an attack on Israel by Iran.
"The Jordan NOTAM is relevant because in the April aerial attack on Israel, Jordan was the first country to close their airspace by NOTAM, well ahead of even Israel, Iran, or Iraq," Mark Zee, OPSGROUP's Chief Executive, told Reuters.
"The 45 minutes would be intended to provide enough additional fuel for an aircraft to leave Jordanian airspace and land elsewhere," he added.
Airspace closures tied to war can place substantial restrictions on air traffic.
Reuters
