Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel

2024-08-06
Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel
Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel

Japan's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens not to visit Israel in a travel alert on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday, the ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.


