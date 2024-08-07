US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a post on X on Tuesday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles within the past 24 hours.



The missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and targeted the Red Sea.



"This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security," CENTCOM said.