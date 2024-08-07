US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 01:38
High views
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea
0min
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a post on X on Tuesday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi drone and two anti-ship ballistic missiles within the past 24 hours. 

The missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen and targeted the Red Sea.

"This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security," CENTCOM said.
 

Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel
Blinken: US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
