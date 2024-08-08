News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas leader's killing a costly 'strategic mistake' by Israel: Acting Iran FM to AFP
Middle East News
2024-08-08 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas leader's killing a costly 'strategic mistake' by Israel: Acting Iran FM to AFP
Israel committed a costly "strategic mistake" with its killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, Iran's acting foreign minister told AFP in an interview.
"The act that the Zionists carried out in Tehran was a strategic mistake because it will cost them gravely," Ali Bagheri said, accusing Israel of wanting "to expand tension, war, and conflict to other countries."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Foreign Minister
Hamas
Israel
Political Leader
Ismail Haniyeh
Next
Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
0
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh begin
Middle East News
2024-08-01
Iran funeral processions for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh begin
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-31
Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran: Details of deadly Israeli attack emerge
0
Middle East News
2024-06-20
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage
Middle East News
2024-06-20
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:57
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
World News
09:57
Norway summons Israeli envoy over diplomats' revoked status
0
Middle East News
09:52
Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince
Middle East News
09:52
Saudi king allows cabinet to meet without him or crown prince
0
Middle East News
09:48
Yemen's Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike's 'inevitable'
Middle East News
09:48
Yemen's Houthis say retaliation for Israel port strike's 'inevitable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
World News
07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-26
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
Lebanon News
2024-07-26
US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months
0
Middle East News
2024-07-16
Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean
Middle East News
2024-07-16
Iraqi Islamic Resistance and Houthis conduct joint naval operations in Mediterranean
0
World News
05:46
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
World News
05:46
Thousands of YouTube outages reported in Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
7
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
8
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More