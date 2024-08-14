Two ships report blasts in the Red Sea off Yemen: Maritime agencies

Two crude oil tanker ships reported coming under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, although neither reported damage, maritime security agencies said.



The attempted assaults on those vessels, identified as the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and the Panama-flagged On Phoenix, bear hallmarks of Houthi militant attacks on international cargo shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.



The Houthis have not claimed responsibility. The vessels and crew in both incidents were safe and proceeding to their next ports of call.



Since November, the Houthi campaign has sunk two ships and killed at least three sailors. It has persisted despite US and British strikes on equipment and launch sites in Yemen.



The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) identified the Delta Atlantica and the On Phoenix as ships targeted in attacks on Tuesday.



The captain of the ship identified as the Delta Atlantica reported three incidents, including two approaches by drone boats, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey and JIMC.



Delta Tankers confirmed reports that Delta Atlantica and her crew were safe. Managers for On Phoenix did not immediately comment.



