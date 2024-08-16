Over a dozen injured in 4.8 magnitude earthquake in western Syria

Some 17 people were injured in the city of Salamiyah, western Syria on Friday following a 4.8 magnitude earthquake, Syrian state news agency SANA said.



The quake, which was felt by residents in Syria and Lebanon, was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.



A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Hama in western Syria late on Monday, causing panic and dozens of injuries but no casualties.





