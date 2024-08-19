Israeli police investigate explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv

2024-08-19 | 03:34
Israeli police investigate explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv
Israeli police investigate explosion that killed one person in Tel Aviv

A spokesperson for the Israeli police said they are investigating an explosion that led to the death of one person in Tel Aviv on Sunday, suggesting that the incident may have been an armed attack.

The spokesperson added, "It has been confirmed that the explosion was caused by a bomb. The explosion resulted in the death of an unidentified person and lightly injured another."

Reuters

