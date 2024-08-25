Netanyahu: Sunday's attack is not the last

Middle East News
2024-08-25 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu: Sunday&#39;s attack is not the last
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu: Sunday's attack is not the last

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the Israeli army was able to intercept all the drones launched by Hezbollah at a strategic target in central Israel. 

Netanyahu highlighted that Sunday's attack is not the last, noting that Israel has taken the first step towards the safe return of its residents to their homes in the north.

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Attack

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone
Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Middle East News
11:11

Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Egyptian President after meeting US Chief of Staff warns of dangers of opening new front in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-24

Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-20

Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions

LBCI
Middle East News
08:44

Netanyahu: Sunday's attack is not the last

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More