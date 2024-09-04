Six injured in attack on local Syrian officials' convoy: Ministry says

Middle East News
2024-09-04 | 09:19
Six injured in attack on local Syrian officials' convoy: Ministry says

Six people were wounded when a roadside blast hit a convoy transporting local officials including the governor in Syria’s southern Daraa province on Wednesday, the Interior Ministry said.

“Six people were lightly wounded” when a roadside “explosive device planted by a terrorist group” went off while the local officials were returning “from a work visit” in the province’s east, a ministry statement said.

The Daraa governor, a police chief and a local official from the ruling Baath party were among the officials in the convoy, the ministry added, without specifying who was injured in the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said several police officers were wounded in the incident.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Daraa

Attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

