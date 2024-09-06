US-Iraq deal would see hundreds of troops withdraw in first year: Reuters' sources

Middle East News
2024-09-06 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Iraq deal would see hundreds of troops withdraw in first year: Reuters&#39; sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US-Iraq deal would see hundreds of troops withdraw in first year: Reuters' sources

The United States and Iraq have reached an understanding on plans for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The plan, which has been broadly agreed but requires a final go-ahead from both capitals and an announcement date, would see hundreds of troops leave by September 2025, with the remainder departing by the end of 2026, the sources said.

"We have an agreement, its now just a question of when to announce it," a senior US official said.

The US and Iraq are also seeking to establish a new advisory relationship that could see some US troops remain in Iraq after the drawdown.

An official announcement was initially scheduled for weeks ago but was postponed due to regional escalation related to Israel's war in Gaza and to iron out some remaining details, the sources said.

The sources include five US officials, two officials from other coalition nations, and three Iraqi officials, all speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Several sources said the deal could be announced this month.

Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, said technical talks with Washington on the coalition drawdown had concluded.

"We are now on the brink of transitioning the relationship between Iraq and members of the international coalition to a new level, focusing on bilateral relations in military, security, economic, and cultural areas," he said.

He did not comment on details of the plan and the US-led coalition did not respond to emailed questions.

The agreement follows more than six months of talks between Baghdad and Washington, initiated by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in January amid attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups on US forces stationed at Iraqi bases.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

Iraq

Deal

Troops

Withdrawal

Reuters

LBCI Next
Palestinian hospital states US citizen in West Bank dies of 'gunshot in the head'
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-05

Iraq agrees on deal to buy 12 Airbus military helicopters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-31

Seven US troops injured during Iraq raid: CENTCOM

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-20

Kuwait in talks with Qatar for new LNG supply deal from North Field: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16

Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14

ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52

Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More