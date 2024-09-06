News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-Iraq deal would see hundreds of troops withdraw in first year: Reuters' sources
Middle East News
2024-09-06 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US-Iraq deal would see hundreds of troops withdraw in first year: Reuters' sources
The United States and Iraq have reached an understanding on plans for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
The plan, which has been broadly agreed but requires a final go-ahead from both capitals and an announcement date, would see hundreds of troops leave by September 2025, with the remainder departing by the end of 2026, the sources said.
"We have an agreement, its now just a question of when to announce it," a senior US official said.
The US and Iraq are also seeking to establish a new advisory relationship that could see some US troops remain in Iraq after the drawdown.
An official announcement was initially scheduled for weeks ago but was postponed due to regional escalation related to Israel's war in Gaza and to iron out some remaining details, the sources said.
The sources include five US officials, two officials from other coalition nations, and three Iraqi officials, all speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Several sources said the deal could be announced this month.
Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, said technical talks with Washington on the coalition drawdown had concluded.
"We are now on the brink of transitioning the relationship between Iraq and members of the international coalition to a new level, focusing on bilateral relations in military, security, economic, and cultural areas," he said.
He did not comment on details of the plan and the US-led coalition did not respond to emailed questions.
The agreement follows more than six months of talks between Baghdad and Washington, initiated by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in January amid attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups on US forces stationed at Iraqi bases.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Iraq
Deal
Troops
Withdrawal
Reuters
Next
Palestinian hospital states US citizen in West Bank dies of 'gunshot in the head'
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-05
Iraq agrees on deal to buy 12 Airbus military helicopters
Middle East News
2024-09-05
Iraq agrees on deal to buy 12 Airbus military helicopters
0
Middle East News
2024-08-31
Seven US troops injured during Iraq raid: CENTCOM
Middle East News
2024-08-31
Seven US troops injured during Iraq raid: CENTCOM
0
Middle East News
2024-08-20
Kuwait in talks with Qatar for new LNG supply deal from North Field: Reuters exclusive
Middle East News
2024-08-20
Kuwait in talks with Qatar for new LNG supply deal from North Field: Reuters exclusive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52
Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03
Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn
0
World News
2024-09-03
Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing
World News
2024-09-03
Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing
0
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
00:17
Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say
2
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
Lebanon News
05:25
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
3
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
Lebanon News
01:00
Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45
Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45
Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures
8
Lebanon News
03:36
Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session
Lebanon News
03:36
Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More