IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

2024-09-07 | 06:00
IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

The Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Hossein Salami, revealed that 12 Israeli ships were targeted in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea in response to attacks on 14 Iranian ships.

Salami indicated that these strikes were part of a "naval confrontation" between Iran and Israel, which ceased after Iranian strikes on the Israeli ships.
 

