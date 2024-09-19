Iran tells Hezbollah chief Israel will face 'crushing response' after comms attack

Israel will face "a crushing response from the axis of resistance," Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami told Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday, according to state media, following attacks on Hezbollah’s communication devices.



"Such terrorist acts are undoubtedly the result of the Zionist regime’s (Israel) despair and successive failures. This will soon be met with a crushing response from the axis of resistance, and we will witness the destruction of this bloodthirsty and criminal regime," Salami said in his message to Nasrallah.



Reuters