Israeli army to call up two reserve brigades for northern front

2024-09-25 | 08:56
Israeli army to call up two reserve brigades for northern front
Israeli army to call up two reserve brigades for northern front

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it will call up two additional reserve brigades for operational tasks on the northern front, following days of escalating airstrikes targeting Hezbollah sites across multiple areas in Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said, "The call-up of the brigades will allow the continuation of combat efforts against Hezbollah, protect the citizens of Israel, and create the conditions for safely returning northern residents to their homes."

