Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing

2024-09-28 | 10:55
Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing
Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned on Saturday the Israeli killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as a "crime."

The Friday attack on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold that killed the group's leader was a "shameful attack" and "a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines," Sudani said in a statement, calling Nasrallah "a martyr on the path of the righteous."

