Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing
Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 10:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq PM says Israel crossed 'all red lines' with Nasrallah's killing
Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned on Saturday the Israeli killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as a "crime."
The Friday attack on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold that killed the group's leader was a "shameful attack" and "a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines," Sudani said in a statement, calling Nasrallah "a martyr on the path of the righteous."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iraq
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Israel
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
