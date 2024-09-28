Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned on Saturday the Israeli killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as a "crime."



The Friday attack on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold that killed the group's leader was a "shameful attack" and "a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines," Sudani said in a statement, calling Nasrallah "a martyr on the path of the righteous."



AFP