Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that Israel had "settled the score" with the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut.



He added Israel had reached "what appears to be a historic turning point" in the fight against its "enemies."



He also said that the killing of Hassan Nasrallah would help facilitate the return of hostages held in Gaza.



"His elimination [...] advances the return of our captives in the south. The more [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar sees that Hezbollah will no longer come to his aid, the greater the chances of returning our captives," he said in a video statement, adding that Israel was "determined to continue striking our enemies."



AFP